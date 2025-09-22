Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies and TV shows Harry Potter star barred from fan event over OnlyFans content

Harry Potter star barred from fan event over OnlyFans content

Publication time 22 September 2025 17:12
Jessie Cave OnlyFans controversy — barred from Harry Potter convention
Jessie Cave as Lavender Brown in Harry Potter. Photo: Harry Potter Wiki - Fandom.

Jessie Cave, known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, has revealed that she was excluded from a recent fan convention because of her OnlyFans account.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

OnlyFans page prevents Jessie Cave from joining "family-friendly" Harry Potter convention

Earlier this year, Cave launched her OnlyFans page to share hair-focused content, emphasizing that it is "not a sexual" account. Despite this, she was informed that she could not participate in the convention, which was described as a "family show" and therefore incompatible with OnlyFans, typically associated with adult content.

Cave expressed surprise at the decision, noting that many actors who appear at fan conventions have previously performed in TV shows or films with sex scenes or nudity.

While disappointed, Cave said she is ready to move on from conventions. She has participated in Harry Potter fan events for over 15 years and feels it’s time to focus on new acting roles, especially as a new generation of Harry Potter projects, including a TV series, is underway.

Cave first appeared as Lavender Brown in Half-Blood Prince (2009) and reprised the role in Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2. She has also explained that her OnlyFans page helps support her financially and fund renovations on her new home.

Kateryna Novak - editor
Author
Kateryna Novak
