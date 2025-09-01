Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies HBO’s Harry Potter series brings back a familiar face

HBO’s Harry Potter series brings back a familiar face

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 September 2025 14:34
Hogwarts’ professor Flitwick is back in HBO’s new Harry Potter TV
The heroes of the Harry Potter franchise. Photo: Instagram/harrypotter

HBO is once again stirring up interest in the Harry Potter relaunch. Warwick Davis is officially back as Professor Filius Flitwick, becoming the first actor from the films to join the new project.

It was reported by BBC.

New Harry Potter TV Show cast

It is noted that the English actor Warwick Davis will return to the role of Professor Filius Flitwick. He is the first actor from the Harry Potter movie franchise to reprise his role in the upcoming television series.

Hogwarts’ professor Flitwick is back in HBO’s new Harry Potter TV
Professor Filius Flitwick. Photo: HBO

Davis is best known for playing Griphook, the goblin working at Gringotts Wizarding Bank. However, this time the role will go to Lee Gill, who appeared as Gary Puddles in Joker and its sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

In addition to Davis, the new Harry Potter series will feature Elijah Oshin as Harry Potter’s friend Dean Thomas, along with Finn Stevens and William Nash as Draco Malfoy’s cronies — Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle.

The series is expected to last ten years, with the first episode set to release in 2027.

