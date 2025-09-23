Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology 5 things to do when you’re sad and broke

5 things to do when you’re sad and broke

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 September 2025 16:04
What to do when you’re sad and have no money — 5 easy ideas
Bored young woman. Photo: freepik

Many people think that you can only have fun if you have money. You can go to the theater, a restaurant, or a yoga class, or play badminton. However, it's possible to have fun even when you're short on cash.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about activities that bring joy for free.

Advertisement

What to do when you're bored

Go in for sports

You don't need money for this. All you need is sportswear and a place to exercise, either indoors or outdoors. You can also try yoga by searching for a free video on social media. Yoga will definitely help fight off boredom and improve your health!

Learn something new

If you're bored, start learning something new! These days, you can find free classes on any subject online. All you need is a notebook and a pen to start doing something you've been thinking about for a long time. This will help you pass the time and benefit you.

5 things to do when you’re sad and broke
Woman with a laptop. Photo: freepik

Get creative

Are you bored and broke? Express your creativity. Try painting or giving a private performance. You could also try making something with your own hands.

Invite your friends over

Watch an interesting movie, turn on karaoke, or play a board game with your friends. You can have a good time without spending money. When it's warm outside, you can go for a walk or have a picnic.

5 things to do when you’re sad and broke
Friends playing a game. Photo: freepik

Have a day for yourself

Plan your perfect day: work out, read, cook a delicious meal, or watch your favorite TV show. You can also draw a bubble bath, apply a face mask, and relax. You don't need money to do any of these things.

Read more:

What truly sets a leader apart from a follower

Simple habits that made great people successful

psychology money fun advice finances
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information