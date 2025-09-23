What to do when you’re sad and have no money — 5 easy ideas

Bored young woman. Photo: freepik

Many people think that you can only have fun if you have money. You can go to the theater, a restaurant, or a yoga class, or play badminton. However, it's possible to have fun even when you're short on cash.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about activities that bring joy for free.

What to do when you're bored

Go in for sports

You don't need money for this. All you need is sportswear and a place to exercise, either indoors or outdoors. You can also try yoga by searching for a free video on social media. Yoga will definitely help fight off boredom and improve your health!

Learn something new

If you're bored, start learning something new! These days, you can find free classes on any subject online. All you need is a notebook and a pen to start doing something you've been thinking about for a long time. This will help you pass the time and benefit you.

Woman with a laptop. Photo: freepik

Get creative

Are you bored and broke? Express your creativity. Try painting or giving a private performance. You could also try making something with your own hands.

Invite your friends over

Watch an interesting movie, turn on karaoke, or play a board game with your friends. You can have a good time without spending money. When it's warm outside, you can go for a walk or have a picnic.

Friends playing a game. Photo: freepik

Have a day for yourself

Plan your perfect day: work out, read, cook a delicious meal, or watch your favorite TV show. You can also draw a bubble bath, apply a face mask, and relax. You don't need money to do any of these things.

