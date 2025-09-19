Which simple habits do successful people have — worth adopting

A smiling woman. Photo: Pexels

All successful people have simple habits that help them reach great heights. These are ordinary daily routines that pave the way to success.

Novyny.LIVE provides a more detailed look at this.

Advertisement

What habits do successful people have

Early rising

Successful people have a habit of waking up early. They enjoy this quiet time alone. An hour before the family wakes up allows them to think and calmly prepare for the day.

Set aside at least 15 minutes for reflection

It’s worth dedicating at least 15–30 minutes a day to reflection. Use this time to be alone with yourself, answer your inner questions, and don’t rush—enjoy the moments of silence.

Successful young woman. Photo: Pexels

Write down ten thoughts daily

This kind of brainstorming yields excellent results. Write down ten thoughts each day that come to your mind. This will make your mind work faster, and you won’t forget anything.

Take care of your body and brain

A successful start to the day involves exercising both your body and mind. For example, motivational speaker Tony Robbins immerses himself in a cold-water pool every morning. He claims it helps maintain both physical and mental health.

Woman swimming in a pool. Photo: Pexels

Start the day with motivation

Success comes to those who stay motivated. Make it a habit to approach each day with intention. This is a practice followed by all remarkable people. For example, Steve Jobs would ask himself every morning what he would do if today were the last day of his life.

Read more:

Five habits that drain your energy and harm your health

Toxic environment — how to spot if it harms your mental health

Stop blaming yourself for things you are not responsible for