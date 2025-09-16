Which people are harming your mental health — warning signs

Upset young woman. Photo: Pexels

Toxic people regularly damage your emotional state. They undermine mental health through their negative influence, often doing so subtly. Psychologists note several warning signs that can help you identify such a person nearby.

Reported by Ukr.Media.

Signs of a toxic person

Constantly violates your boundaries

Personal boundaries are crucial for any healthy relationship. However, toxic people tend to ignore them. If a friend consistently intrudes on your personal space or disregards your needs and requests, it may be time to reconsider the relationship.

Does not respect your growth and development

Toxic individuals cannot tolerate someone else’s progress or learning. They frequently belittle others’ achievements and mock their successes.

Toxic friend. Photo: Freepik

Takes more than they give

Healthy relationships should be balanced. In response to support, understanding, and care, a person should receive the same. However, if this does not happen, the imbalance can deeply affect your mental well-being.

Makes you doubt your self-worth

Sometimes acquaintances may try to hurt you by targeting sensitive points. Constant belittling, criticism, and devaluation distort how you see yourself. This is not friendship — it is a toxic relationship that can damage your self-esteem.

Young woman jealous of her friend. Photo: Freepik

Always playing the victim

Some people never take responsibility, instead constantly playing the victim. They portray themselves as unhappy to elicit sympathy and manipulate others. Such behavior is emotionally draining for those around them.

