These three zodiac signs often miss the mark in fashion

A girl wearing pants, a T-shirt, and a cardigan. Photo: Pexels

Some women naturally become style icons — always fashionable and admired for their taste. Others, however, not only lack a sense of style but also show little interest in developing one. According to astrologer Lyudmyla Bulhakova, this applies to women of three zodiac signs.

The report comes from TSN.

Advertisement

Which zodiac signs women have fashion challenges

Aries

These women tend to choose comfort and practicality over style. Their outfits often have little to do with trends. Astrologers explain this by Aries’ impulsive and energetic nature — restrictive clothing simply doesn’t suit them. They love jeans, sweatpants, and cozy hoodies.

A girl holding a sweater. Photo: Pexels

Taurus

Women born under Taurus often lack a natural sense of style — and don’t really care to acquire one. They believe true attractiveness lies in their inner world, not outward appearance. They may prefer flashy clothes or accessories but generally think "the simpler, the better." For them, fashion is not a priority.

Gemini

Gemini women are often dressed in ways that don’t fit the occasion. They love to stand out, choosing bold colors and patterns such as orange, yellow, purple, polka dots, stripes, or plaid. As a result, their looks can sometimes appear mismatched or even out of fashion.

Read also:

Fall equinox brings true love to one zodiac sign — horoscope

Must-have accessories that go with everything