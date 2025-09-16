Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology Women of these zodiac signs often struggle with fashion

Women of these zodiac signs often struggle with fashion

Publication time 16 September 2025 21:42
These three zodiac signs often miss the mark in fashion
A girl wearing pants, a T-shirt, and a cardigan. Photo: Pexels
Key words Which zodiac signs women have fashion challenges

Some women naturally become style icons — always fashionable and admired for their taste. Others, however, not only lack a sense of style but also show little interest in developing one. According to astrologer Lyudmyla Bulhakova, this applies to women of three zodiac signs.

The report comes from TSN.

Which zodiac signs women have fashion challenges

Aries

These women tend to choose comfort and practicality over style. Their outfits often have little to do with trends. Astrologers explain this by Aries’ impulsive and energetic nature — restrictive clothing simply doesn’t suit them. They love jeans, sweatpants, and cozy hoodies.

Zodiac signs whose representatives have absolutely no sense of taste
A girl holding a sweater. Photo: Pexels

Taurus

Women born under Taurus often lack a natural sense of style — and don’t really care to acquire one. They believe true attractiveness lies in their inner world, not outward appearance. They may prefer flashy clothes or accessories but generally think "the simpler, the better." For them, fashion is not a priority.

Gemini

Gemini women are often dressed in ways that don’t fit the occasion. They love to stand out, choosing bold colors and patterns such as orange, yellow, purple, polka dots, stripes, or plaid. As a result, their looks can sometimes appear mismatched or even out of fashion.

psychology fashion zodiac signs intresting facts style
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
