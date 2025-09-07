Wardrobe staples: accessories you’ll wear on repeat

Young woman with hoop earrings. Photo: freepik

Accessories are the finishing touch to any look — the right pieces can elevate your look and ensure versatility across seasons. From jewelry to handbags, here are the timeless essentials every woman should own because they go with everything.

Timeless accessories every woman should own

Hoop earrings

This accessory is the perfect addition to any outfit. Hoop earrings complement a wide range of looks, whether they're romantic, minimalist, festive, or casual. They are truly the most versatile piece of jewelry because they never go out of style and pair effortlessly with anything.

Hoop earrings. Photo: Instagram

Thin chains and bracelets

If you're looking for a versatile piece of jewelry, pay attention to thin chains. This type of accessory looks delicate and elegant around the neck and suits any outfit. The same applies to bracelets — minimalist designs never go out of style.

A thin chain around the neck. Photo: Instagram

Leather belt

This accessory is the perfect complement to any outfit, whether it's pants, a skirt, or a dress. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, from thin, light-colored models to wide black belts.

Leather belts. Photo: Instagram

Little black bag

Every woman should have a bag like this, just like a black dress, it's a versatile option that goes with everything. It can complement a classic work look or a sophisticated evening look.

Black bag. Photo: Instagram

These accessories will never go out of style and will really go with everything. It's the best fashion investment that won't let you down.

