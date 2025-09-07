Wardrobe staples: accessories you’ll wear on repeat

Must-have accessories that go with everything
Accessories are the finishing touch to any look — the right pieces can elevate your look and ensure versatility across seasons. From jewelry to handbags, here are the timeless essentials every woman should own because they go with everything.
Novyny.LIVE tells you more about versatile pieces elevate any outfit effortlessly
Timeless accessories every woman should own
Hoop earrings
This accessory is the perfect addition to any outfit. Hoop earrings complement a wide range of looks, whether they're romantic, minimalist, festive, or casual. They are truly the most versatile piece of jewelry because they never go out of style and pair effortlessly with anything.
Thin chains and bracelets
If you're looking for a versatile piece of jewelry, pay attention to thin chains. This type of accessory looks delicate and elegant around the neck and suits any outfit. The same applies to bracelets — minimalist designs never go out of style.
Leather belt
This accessory is the perfect complement to any outfit, whether it's pants, a skirt, or a dress. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, from thin, light-colored models to wide black belts.
Little black bag
Every woman should have a bag like this, just like a black dress, it's a versatile option that goes with everything. It can complement a classic work look or a sophisticated evening look.
These accessories will never go out of style and will really go with everything. It's the best fashion investment that won't let you down.
