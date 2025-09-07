Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Must-have accessories that go with everything

Must-have accessories that go with everything

Publication time 7 September 2025 19:20
Wardrobe staples: accessories you’ll wear on repeat
Young woman with hoop earrings. Photo: freepik

Accessories are the finishing touch to any look — the right pieces can elevate your look and ensure versatility across seasons. From jewelry to handbags, here are the timeless essentials every woman should own because they go with everything.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about versatile pieces elevate any outfit effortlessly

Timeless accessories every woman should own

Hoop earrings

This accessory is the perfect addition to any outfit. Hoop earrings complement a wide range of looks, whether they're romantic, minimalist, festive, or casual. They are truly the most versatile piece of jewelry because they never go out of style and pair effortlessly with anything.

Timeless accessories every woman should own
Hoop earrings. Photo: Instagram

Thin chains and bracelets

If you're looking for a versatile piece of jewelry, pay attention to thin chains. This type of accessory looks delicate and elegant around the neck and suits any outfit. The same applies to bracelets — minimalist designs never go out of style.

Timeless accessories every woman should own
A thin chain around the neck. Photo: Instagram

Leather belt

This accessory is the perfect complement to any outfit, whether it's pants, a skirt, or a dress. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, from thin, light-colored models to wide black belts.

Timeless accessories every woman should own
Leather belts. Photo: Instagram

Little black bag

Every woman should have a bag like this, just like a black dress, it's a versatile option that goes with everything. It can complement a classic work look or a sophisticated evening look.

Timeless accessories every woman should own
Black bag. Photo: Instagram

These accessories will never go out of style and will really go with everything. It's the best fashion investment that won't let you down.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
