Which thriller-comedy can replace a therapist — true soul therapy

The protagonist of Saltburn. Photo: still from the video

In 2023, the film Saltburn was released — a psychological thriller-comedy that quickly became one of the most talked-about movies. It’s no surprise, as this masterpiece can feel like a therapy session, offering answers to questions that concern many.

Novyny.LIVE delves into the details.

Advertisement

Why you should watch Saltburn

Saltburn tells the story of Oliver Quick, a talented but shy student. He arrives at Oxford, where he meets wealthy aristocrat Felix. Oliver is invited to spend the summer at Felix’s luxurious estate, but getting to know Felix’s family leads to unexpected consequences.

The aristocratic estate in Saltburn has it all: intrigue, parties, forbidden substances, rivalry, and the eccentricities of the wealthy. The film has evoked mixed reactions from audiences. Some hail it as a masterpiece for its high-quality acting, aesthetic appeal, and bold exploration of numerous social themes. Others criticize it for a plot that is sometimes overly unpredictable.

The film went viral and once took TikTok by storm. Users note that the story prompts a profound reevaluation of values and a search for one’s true self. Saltburn explores how easily one can get lost in the world and distort their own reality. While opinions on the film vary, it is definitely worth watching for anyone seeking a fresh perspective on life and answers to important questions.

Read more:

The Strangers 2 — Madelaine Petsch returns in chilling sequel

Scorsese’s next film — a ghost story with DiCaprio and Lawrence

Best serial killer series — truth is scarier than fiction