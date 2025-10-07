Three zodiac signs that struggle most with loyalty

A woman cries over a man. Photo: pexels

Many people in relationships cheat. Some do it to escape problems, while others do it to have fun and break the routine. According to astrologers, three zodiac signs are the most likely to cheat.

Novyny.LIVE reveals which three signs are most likely to cheat — and why they can’t resist temptation.

Signs that struggle most with loyalty

Sagittarius

People with this personality type are very fond of adventure and freedom. They often seek happiness outside traditional obligations because they prioritize their own desires. This zodiac sign has a restless spirit and hates feeling constrained. The more their partner restricts their freedom, the more likely they are to start an affair. They value their independence above all else and will not infringe upon it, not even for the sake of a loved one.

A couple hugging. Photo: Pexels

Leo

Those born under this zodiac sign have a magnetic charisma and love being the center of attention. Their confident appearance, however, hides a complex inner world. A Leo wants to be admired. This frequently causes them to be unfaithful. If a partner fails to emphasize their strengths, neglects to give compliments, and fails to show bright displays of attention, there is a high probability that a Leo will start paying attention to others.

Gemini

Such personalities naturally have a dual nature. This often causes them to have conflicting desires. Although a Gemini can be an extremely charming and witty companion, their irrepressible energy and desire for change can make them prone to cheating. These individuals like to seek "adventure" outside of relationships.

