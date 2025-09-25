Zodiac signs considered long-lived — why they live longer than others

A young woman holding the hand of an elderly woman. Photo: Pexels

There are many secrets to longevity that affect lifespan. However, astrologers suggest that the stars may also influence the number of years allotted. In particular, individuals of three zodiac signs often live longer than others.

Which zodiac signs live the longest

Cancer

These individuals pay close attention to their health, which is why they tend to live longer than others. Cancers love themselves and always prioritize their own needs. They make sure to maintain their happiness, which helps them reach a deep old age. Moreover, these personalities aim to live longer in order to spend as much time as possible with their loved ones and care for them. Cancers are extremely devoted to their families. Notable representatives of this zodiac sign include William Fullingham, who lived to 110, Matthew Bird, who died at 114, and Gertrude Weaver, who lived to 116.

Beautiful elderly woman. Photo: Pexels

Aries

People of this zodiac sign have the greatest passion for life. Sometimes they may forget about their own needs and fully devote themselves to family or work, but when an Aries feels their health declining, they begin to value their own life. They grasp every opportunity to enjoy this world longer. Notable long-living Aries include Dina Manfredini, who lived to 115, Jiroemon Kimura, who died at 116, and Gertrude Baines, who was 115 at the time of her death.

Virgo

These people live long thanks to a careful lifestyle. Virgos take good care of their health, strive to eat properly, and exercise regularly. They cannot imagine living any other way. Virgos are calm and try to avoid stress, which helps extend their lifespan. Long-living Virgos include Marie-Louise Meilleur, who lived to 117, Maria Capovilla, who reached 116, and Bessie Cooper, who also died at 116.

