November will heal old wounds for these 5 zodiac signs — Tarot reading

The last month of fall is steadily approaching. According to Tarot card prophecy, November will bring healing and a new wave of luck, but only for five chosen zodiac signs. These signs may experience dramatic and irreversible changes for the better.

See which zodiac signs Tarot cards predict the end of suffering and misfortune, according to Novyny.LIVE.

5 zodiac signs that will see major positive changes in November 2025

Leo: Tarot card "Strength"

November will be a month of inner stability and renewed energy for Leos. According to tarot cards, your efforts will finally pay off. New career opportunities will arise, and your financial situation will stabilize. Trust your intuition, and don't be afraid to take responsibility for important decisions.

Libra: Tarot card "The Star"

Those born under this sign will have an unexpected opportunity to fulfill their long-held dreams. According to The Star, November will bring new acquaintances, professional opportunities, and romantic adventures. It's important not to procrastinate on what you've wanted to do for a long time. Focus on the positive and take bold action — this is your chance to experience good luck.

Scorpio: Tarot card "Death"

Although the card may seem frightening, it symbolizes a new beginning for Scorpios. Old problems and obstacles will give way to new opportunities. The tarot suggests that November will be a time of purification. Financial difficulties and emotional pressure will subside, and you will have the energy to carry out important plans. Don't fear change — it will bring long-awaited freedom.

Sagittarius: Tarot card "Wheel of Fortune"

Sagittarius is in for an unexpected turn of events. According to tarot cards, November will be a successful month in all areas: work, finances, and personal life. It's important to pay attention to signs and seize unexpected opportunities. Trust the process, and don't let doubts block the flow of luck.

Pisces: Tarot card "Sun"

For Pisces, the last month of autumn will bring bright moments and long-awaited relief. The Sun indicates that it is a time of joy, stability, and new opportunities. Financial affairs and personal relationships will be especially successful. The Tarot advises you to use your talents and express yourself without fear. Your energy attracts positive changes and new opportunities.

