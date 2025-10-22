Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes Tarot predicts a lucky turn for 5 zodiac signs in November

Tarot predicts a lucky turn for 5 zodiac signs in November

en
Publication time 22 October 2025 15:05
Updated 15:08
November will heal old wounds for these 5 zodiac signs — Tarot reading
Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

The last month of fall is steadily approaching. According to Tarot card prophecy, November will bring healing and a new wave of luck, but only for five chosen zodiac signs. These signs may experience dramatic and irreversible changes for the better.

See which zodiac signs Tarot cards predict the end of suffering and misfortune, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

5 zodiac signs that will see major positive changes in November 2025

 Leo: Tarot card "Strength"

November will be a month of inner stability and renewed energy for Leos. According to tarot cards, your efforts will finally pay off. New career opportunities will arise, and your financial situation will stabilize. Trust your intuition, and don't be afraid to take responsibility for important decisions.

Libra: Tarot card "The Star"

Those born under this sign will have an unexpected opportunity to fulfill their long-held dreams. According to The Star, November will bring new acquaintances, professional opportunities, and romantic adventures. It's important not to procrastinate on what you've wanted to do for a long time. Focus on the positive and take bold action — this is your chance to experience good luck.

Scorpio: Tarot card "Death"

Although the card may seem frightening, it symbolizes a new beginning for Scorpios. Old problems and obstacles will give way to new opportunities. The tarot suggests that November will be a time of purification. Financial difficulties and emotional pressure will subside, and you will have the energy to carry out important plans. Don't fear change — it will bring long-awaited freedom.

Sagittarius: Tarot card "Wheel of Fortune"

Sagittarius is in for an unexpected turn of events. According to tarot cards, November will be a successful month in all areas: work, finances, and personal life. It's important to pay attention to signs and seize unexpected opportunities. Trust the process, and don't let doubts block the flow of luck.

Pisces: Tarot card "Sun"

For Pisces, the last month of autumn will bring bright moments and long-awaited relief. The Sun indicates that it is a time of joy, stability, and new opportunities. Financial affairs and personal relationships will be especially successful. The Tarot advises you to use your talents and express yourself without fear. Your energy attracts positive changes and new opportunities.

Read more:

Tarot predicts a financial breakthrough for these zodiac signs

Zodiac signs that will overcome bad luck by late October

horoscope November zodiac signs luck Tarot cards
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information