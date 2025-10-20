Tarot reading Oct 20–26: zodiac signs receiving financial blessings and stability

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

From October 20 to 26, the new week will be full of astrological events that bring powerful energy flows. The Tarot cards have identified three people who will receive financial luck, stability, and pleasant bonuses from the universe during this period. According to the prophecy, some will have the chance to solve financial problems, while others will have the opportunity to pay off debts or finally feel confident about the future.

Virgo

Tarot card "Eight of Wands"

This week will bring rapid changes and unexpected financial events. Opportunities will present themselves to you with little effort. The important thing is to make the right decision in time. The Eight of Wands symbolizes quick communication, so watch out for messages, letters, and calls — you might receive a profitable offer.

Capricorn

Tarot Card "Ace of Pentacles" (reversed)

This week, the universe reminds Capricorns that new money requires making room for change. Don't be afraid of temporary delays or uncertainty — they're just part of preparing for a new stage. If you allow yourself a little flexibility, your hard work and strategic thinking will pay off. The Ace of Pentacles indicates new opportunities that require patience.

Pisces

Tarot card "Ten of Pentacles"

This week brings an energy of abundance, gratitude, and stability. The Ten of Pentacles represents long-term material prosperity, inheritance, and the successful completion of financial ventures. Not only can you strengthen your own budget, but you can also help your loved ones. The universe is offering you the opportunity to build a solid foundation for the future. Invest your time and efforts wisely, and profits will follow.

