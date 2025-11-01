Which zodiac signs will fulfill their heartfelt dreams in November 2025 — tarot forecast

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

November 2025 will not be an ordinary month — it brings a powerful wave of energy that will push certain zodiac signs toward realizing their cherished dreams. Tarot cards reveal that for these lucky individuals, miracles will become a part of everyday life.

Novyny.LIVE explains which zodiac signs November 2025 will bring dream fulfillment to, and which Tarot card has appeared for them.

Taurus — Tarot Card "The Star"

For Taurus, "The Star" card is a true blessing. It symbolizes inspiration, faith, and renewal after dark times. November will bring the light you have been waiting for. If you have been working on a particular goal for a long time, now is the time to see results. In career matters, a promotion or a project opening new horizons may appear. In love, harmony will be restored, there may be sincere reconciliation, or you may meet someone who brings a sense of peace. The key is not to doubt your own abilities.

Leo — Tarot Card "The Sun"

November will be a month of true triumph for Leos. The "Sun" card in the Tarot spread signifies happiness, recognition, and warmth. You will feel that everything around you is aligning in your favor. At work, pleasant surprises, financial gains, or long-awaited approvals are possible. Personal life will flourish — someone may make a proposal, while others may take an important step in a relationship. Embrace this period with gratitude. Happiness doesn’t need to be sought — it naturally flows toward those ready to receive it.

Scorpio — Tarot Card "The World"

For Scorpios, November 2025 will mark the completion of an important cycle. The "World" card indicates success, recognition, and achieving long-pursued goals. If you have been dreaming of moving, starting your own business, or concluding a challenging phase, this is your time. You will finally understand that all your efforts were not in vain. Don’t be afraid to let go of the past. When you close old doors, new opportunities will appear on their own.

Pisces — Tarot Card "Nine of Cups"

Pisces have drawn one of the luckiest cards — the "Nine of Cups," known as the "wish card." This signals that your cherished desire will finally come true. It may relate to love, career, or even financial stability — in any case, the Universe is preparing a pleasant surprise. You will be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor and experience genuine satisfaction in life. Don’t miss the moment — now is the time to act, embrace the gifts of fate, and not lower your standards.

