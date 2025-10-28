November 2025 Mercury retrograde: key dates, effects, and tips for a smooth ride

The influence of Mercury retrograde on life. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

November brings a tough challenge — Mercury in retrograde. Astrologers warn that this period could disrupt our usual rhythm of life, interfering with our plans, relationships, and finances. Mistakes in words and actions, untimely decisions, and technical failures are all "side effects" of Mercury's retrograde. However, this period also offers an opportunity to pause and reflect on what we may have overlooked.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what will be special about Mercury retrograde in November 2025, how to avoid misfortune, and how to turn this period to your advantage.

November 2025 Mercury retrograde explained

Mercury retrograde begins on November 9 in the fiery sign of Sagittarius. On November 18, Mercury returns to Scorpio. This challenging cycle will conclude on November 29.

During this time, the processes for which Mercury is responsible will slow down or stop temporarily:

communication;

document flow;

education;

travel;

technology and transportation;

financial decisions.

When Mercury is in direct motion, we can think clearly, establish connections, and make quick decisions. However, during retrograde, the opposite is true. Delays, misunderstandings, and technical malfunctions occur, and agreements may become invalid.

Mercury's retrograde motion. Photo: Pinterest

How will Mercury retrograde affect our lives and the different zodiac signs?

From November 9 to 18, Mercury will be in Sagittarius at the beginning of retrograde. Sagittarius symbolizes truth, ideals, and the pursuit of knowledge. During this period, people may speak too bluntly or make rash statements that cause conflict. In the professional sphere, misunderstandings may arise from haste or excessive confidence in one's own righteousness.

After November 18, Mercury enters Scorpio, shifting the focus to the inner world, emotions, and finances. The need for honesty will increase, but there will also be a risk of jealousy, resentment, and excessive control. This period may bring forgotten memories, unresolved conflicts, or old relationships that need to end to the surface.

At the beginning of the period when Mercury moves through Sagittarius, the following signs will experience the most challenges:

Gemini;

Virgo;

Pisces;

Sagittarius.

These signs may speak too frankly, act hastily, or regret rash decisions.

After November 18, when the planet moves into Scorpio, the following signs will be under stress:

Taurus;

Leo;

Aquarius;

Scorpio.

For them, this is a time of emotional outbursts, jealousy, financial issues, and the return of past stories.

The influence of Mercury retrograde on life. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Things to avoid during the November 2025 Mercury retrograde

Astrologers advise exercising extra caution during this period and avoiding making important decisions hastily. The main prohibitions during Mercury retrograde in November are as follows:

Do not sign agreements or contracts to avoid mistakes. Don't make large purchases. This includes technology, gadgets, and cars, as the risk of defects and malfunctions increases. Don't go on spontaneous trips. Flight delays and ticket mix-ups are common during this period. Don't try to sort out relationships. Misunderstandings, insults, and emotional outbursts can destroy even the most stable of relationships. Don't trust your first impression. Others' words and intentions may be distorted, so it is better to check the facts.

Mercury's retrograde motion. Photo: Pinterest

How to avoid misfortune and mistakes during Mercury retrograde

Retrogradation is not a punishment; it's a signal to slow down. Right now, it is worth it to:

Check all information twice.

Make backup copies of data.

Plan, but don't start anything new. It's a great time for preparation, analysis, and revising old ideas.

Think about your words.

Listen more than you talk to avoid conflicts.

Take care of your personal space.

Astrologers emphasize that this period should be perceived as a reboot, not a crisis. Mercury helps us see the truth and clear out old mental patterns, bringing us back to what we have missed. Now is the perfect time to review your habits, renew your values, and restore inner harmony.

