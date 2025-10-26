November 2025 Tarot horoscope: three zodiac signs must protect their health and energy

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

According to the Tarot cards, some zodiac signs should pay special attention to their health in November. Otherwise, they may face serious health issues, including physical illness and energy burnout, which can lead to emotional instability and exhaustion.

Novynyy.LIVE will tell you which zodiac signs should slow down in November, listen to their bodies, and restore their strength.

Advertisement

Which zodiac signs should focus on health and balance in November

Aries: Tarot card "Nine of Swords"

November will be a test of strength for Aries. The Nine of Swords card warns that accumulated fatigue may lead to insomnia, headaches, or nervous exhaustion. You're accustomed to maintaining control, but this time, it could backfire. If you don't slow down, you will greet December with depleted energy. The Tarot advises you to learn to let go of situations beyond your control. Find your own way to relax: take walks, drink herbal tea before bed, meditate, or take a day off from social media.

Virgo: Tarot card "Four of Swords"

This card symbolizes pause, rest, and inner cleansing. November is a month when Virgos' bodies will demand a break. Sudden colds, lack of energy, and unwillingness to take on usual tasks are possible. This is not weakness, but a signal from your body that it's time to reboot. Don't blame yourself for decreased productivity. Your body and mind are currently in a recovery phase. Help yourself by changing your sleep schedule, doing light exercise, getting a massage, or relaxing in nature. If you listen to your body, you can avoid prolonged fatigue and regain clarity of thought by the middle of the month.

Pisces: Tarot card "The Moon"

Those born under the sign of Pisces may experience emotional overload, anxiety, and inner turmoil. The tarot cards advise you to beware of illusions and not to trust gossip or overestimate your strength. Stabilize your energy level. Avoid toxic communication, don't overwork yourself, and spend more time near water, as it is your natural energy shield right now. It is also worth checking your thyroid gland's function and paying attention to your sleep. It will be key to restoring your strength.

Read more:

Tarot predicts a lucky turn for 5 zodiac signs in November

The 2026 horoscope reveals who will transform their life