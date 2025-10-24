Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes Romance is in the air for this zodiac sign — horoscope

Romance is in the air for this zodiac sign — horoscope

en
Publication time 24 October 2025 14:29
Updated 14:35
One sign will experience an unexpected romantic turn in November 2025 | Horoscope
Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

November may bring a whirlwind of emotions for one zodiac sign. According to astrologers, this period will be full of flirting, romantic adventures, and unexpected twists of fate thanks to Venus entering the sign of Scorpio on October 31 and remaining there until November 22.

During this time, one zodiac sign will be especially lucky, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The zodiac sign that will plunge into romance and passion

November will be the month when love restores Scorpios' belief in miracles. You have kept your heart locked away for a long time, but the universe is preparing an event that will open it up again. A fateful meeting may take place at the beginning of the month—perhaps on the road, at work, or through acquaintances. With Venus in your sign, your magnetism will be enhanced, and you will attract attention. Don't be surprised if someone from your past reappears: November is a time for karmic stories, when old connections get a second chance.

Romance Is in the Air for This Zodiac Sign - scorpio in november
Zodiac sign Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Astrologers advise not to give up flirting — it will be the beginning of a deep connection that can grow into real feelings. It is only important not to repeat past mistakes and not to rush. In the middle of the month, frank conversations and confessions are possible. Don't be afraid to show your emotions — Venus supports those who act sincerely.

Read more:

The 2026 horoscope reveals who will transform their life

Tarot says these zodiac signs will turn the page in November

horoscope November forecasts love Astrology zodiac signs
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information