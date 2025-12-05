Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How to work less but earn a good salary — 4 tips

How to work less but earn a good salary — 4 tips

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 December 2025 19:42
How to do nothing at work and get a high salary — 4 clever tricks
A woman drinking coffee at work. Photo: freepik

Some people do less work than their colleagues yet earn the same or more money. Earning well without working in an office isn't a talent; it's a set of clever tricks anyone can learn. Anyone can learn them.

Step by Step magazine writes about this.

How to do nothing and still get paid

Choose the right job

To work less and earn a high salary, find a middle management position. In this position, you will be able to set up processes for which other people will work. Ideally, you will receive minimal or no supervision. This will help you avoid trouble with management.

Pretend to be busy

Another way to get a high salary without doing much at work is to appear constantly busy. Speak with your colleagues and subordinates quickly, as if you don't have time. Constantly hint that your job is difficult and requires concentration. People will surely be impressed by how busy you are.

Don't finish tasks quickly

Even if you've been given the simplest task, don't finish it quickly. Make your ten-minute job require several hours of hard work. Don't rush. Act as if you are too busy to have time for anything.

Use your computer wisely

The easiest way to create the impression of being busy in the office is to appear to be working on your computer. Even if you want to browse social media or find a recipe for dinner, do it on your computer instead of your phone. This will create the impression that you're constantly busy with work.

Read more:

psychology money advice salary career
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
