Find out which career fits your personality type — according to psychology

A man and a woman are working. Photo: Pexels

Temperament type significantly influences career choice, as some professions require creativity and energy, while others require a calm analysis and patience. Thus, choleric, sanguine, phlegmatic, and melancholic people will be suited to completely different areas of work.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

Advertisement

What kind of work suits a choleric person?

People with this temperament type love challenges and obstacles. Sometimes they tend to overestimate their abilities, but this helps them in life. These people are very active and quickly get to work. They strive for independence and do not like to submit to anyone.

The best professions for choleric people are those that require increased concentration, attention, and energy:

merchandiser;

artist;

diplomat;

journalist;

entrepreneur;

surgeon;

pilot;

driver;

director;

detective.

A surgery. Photo: Pexels

The best professions for sanguine temperament personality

Sanguine people stand out for their high productivity and ability to focus on what is necessary. These people can perform several tasks at once. They quickly become interested in a new job and lose interest in it just as quickly.

Monotonous work that requires constant attention is definitely not suitable for sanguine people. They should try professions such as:

manager;

teacher;

doctor;

psychologist;

educator;

organizer;

salesperson;

waiter;

engineer-technologist.

Ideal professions for phlegmatics

People with this temperament tend to work slowly. However, they are determined and patient, which often leads to success. Monotonous work best suits such personalities.

Phlegmatics should choose professions where they won't be pressured or forced to take on responsibility.

mechanic;

electrician;

engineer;

agronomist;

driver;

scientist;

astronomer;

physicist.

A driver. Photo: Pexels

What kind of jobs suits melancholics?

Melancholic people tend to be moody. They tire easily and have difficulty adapting to new groups. They need constant support and regular breaks. They are extremely observant and notice details easily.

They should avoid jobs that require constant interaction with others and choose careers that require concentration:

teacher;

artist;

composer;

writer;

veterinary doctor;

accountant;

car mechanic.

Each temperament type has unique characteristics that should be considered when choosing a profession. Doing so will help you find a job you love for life.

Read more:

The top careers Millennials are thriving in right now

Top 5 jobs AI will never replace — ideal for introverts