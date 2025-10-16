The best careers for Gen Z who value freedom and flexibility

The most fulfilling and flexible jobs for Gen Z in 2025
Generation Z are individuals born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s. They approach the job search process completely differently than millennials, for example. It is important for them to feel free and have prospects, earn a good pay, and be respected by their bosses.
Explore the industries and roles attracting Gen Z with promises of independence, growth, and authentic self-expression, according to Novyny.LIVE.
Top professions Gen Z is choosing in 2025
Generation Z is best suited to professions that offer flexibility and opportunities for self-realization. They are looking for jobs that allow them to work remotely or in a hybrid format because it makes them feel free. Additionally, they choose companies that align with their personal principles and values rather than those that only offer a good salary.
It's important for Gen Z to avoid burnout and become independent of employers. That's why freelancing is ideal for this generation. There are also several other careers worth considering:
- SMM specialist or content maker;
- copywriter;
- photographer;
- AI specialist;
- PR specialist;
- designer;
- online project coordinator;
- virtual assistant;
- psychologist;
- coach;
- mentor;
- screenwriter;
- journalist;
- programmer or tester;
- blogger;
- event organizer;
- marketing specialist.
These professions offer a sense of freedom, providing the opportunity to work remotely with flexible schedules. Additionally, Gen Z can express their creativity and offer a fresh perspective on life through such work.
