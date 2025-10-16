The best careers for Gen Z who value freedom and flexibility

A woman is recording a video on her phone. Photo: Freepik

Generation Z are individuals born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s. They approach the job search process completely differently than millennials, for example. It is important for them to feel free and have prospects, earn a good pay, and be respected by their bosses.

Explore the industries and roles attracting Gen Z with promises of independence, growth, and authentic self-expression, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Top professions Gen Z is choosing in 2025

Generation Z is best suited to professions that offer flexibility and opportunities for self-realization. They are looking for jobs that allow them to work remotely or in a hybrid format because it makes them feel free. Additionally, they choose companies that align with their personal principles and values rather than those that only offer a good salary.

A woman shoots a video for a blog. Photo: Freepik

It's important for Gen Z to avoid burnout and become independent of employers. That's why freelancing is ideal for this generation. There are also several other careers worth considering:

SMM specialist or content maker;

copywriter;

photographer;

AI specialist;

PR specialist;

designer;

online project coordinator;

virtual assistant;

psychologist;

coach;

mentor;

screenwriter;

journalist;

programmer or tester;

blogger;

event organizer;

marketing specialist.

These professions offer a sense of freedom, providing the opportunity to work remotely with flexible schedules. Additionally, Gen Z can express their creativity and offer a fresh perspective on life through such work.

