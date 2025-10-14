The least stressful profession in the world revealed — and why people love it

A woman arranges books in a library. Photo: Freepik

In a world where work often means constant deadlines and burnout, one quiet profession stands apart. It’s calm, balanced, and deeply rewarding — so much so that experts call it the least stressful job in the world.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

What kind of work fills you with peace

Numerous studies have shown that librarians experience the least stress of all professionals. These specialists are responsible for storing books and helping visitors find the materials they need. Libraries can be private or public and located in schools, universities, or specific institutions. However, they all have one thing in common — they are very quiet, making them ideal for a stress-free work environment.

A woman holding a book. Photo: Freepik

Librarians have minimal contact with people. This saves them from unnecessary stress and anxiety. Additionally, visitors to libraries are usually educated and well-mannered. They respect librarians because they value books and the work of those who care for them. Being a librarian gives you the opportunity to make interesting acquaintances with artists, writers, and other cultural figures.

Additionally, librarians have the opportunity to be creative because their duties include organizing events such as literary evenings, meetings with writers, and book club meetings. Librarians also create thematic displays, wall newspapers, and book exhibitions. These are calming and creative activities.

Read more:

Men vs women — what science really says about intelligence

Saying "No" is self-care — 5 ways to do it without feeling bad

Tunnel vision — a psychological trap to avoid