How to recognize and overcome tunnel vision — a psychological trap

Many people encounter a dangerous psychological trap known as tunnel vision. This refers to a state in which a single emotion or problem becomes dominant, overshadowing all other aspects of life. Overcoming this type of thinking is not difficult if you know effective strategies.

This was explained to RBC-Ukraine by family and holistic psychologist Anna Bohomolets.

How to overcome tunnel vision

According to the psychologist, tunnel vision is like looking at life through a keyhole. A person sees only a small part of what is happening and becomes fixated on it.

"Have you ever experienced this — sitting in the kitchen with a cup of tea but not tasting it at all? Someone is talking, and you nod along without hearing a single word. Your mind is occupied with just one thing — a problem, a question, a fear. The world shrinks into a narrow strip, and it seems as if nothing else exists outside of it. This is tunnel vision," explains Anna Bohomolets.

She adds that the main sign of this state is a feeling of being stuck in a loop. The most effective way to overcome tunnel vision is to take a small step aside. This can be any action that brings you back into the present moment.

Stop and ask yourself what else is present in your life besides this problem. You can write down all your thoughts on paper to clear your mind. Additionally, try going outside — look at the sky, listen to birds singing or children laughing.

"These simple actions are like a lit candle in a dark corridor. Suddenly, you see that the door to the outside was always right there," says the psychologist.

Bogomolets adds that this not only helps reduce stress but also restores your freedom of choice. You will be able to see not only problems but also opportunities once you overcome tunnel vision.

