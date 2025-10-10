How to know you’re not right for each other — 5 clear clues

A woman cries. Photo: pexels

Not every love story is meant to last — and that’s okay. Experts say these five subtle signs can reveal early on whether you and your partner are truly compatible.

Here’s how to know when it’s time to move on, according to Novyny.LIVE.

How to know that you aren’t meant to be together

Different outlooks on life

People in love should be looking in the same direction. If a woman wants to start a big family but her partner isn't ready, their future together is doomed. Having different goals and plans is a clear sign that a couple shouldn't be together.

Feeling of loneliness

Another clear sign of a couple's incompatibility is feeling lonely with your partner. Without emotional warmth and support, such a relationship has no future.

A man and a woman quarreling. Photo: Pexels

Emotional instability

A healthy relationship is one in which both partners feel calm and confident with each other. If you constantly feel trapped in an emotional cycle of either receiving compliments or experiencing coldness, your relationship is doomed.

You are constantly fighting

Everyone has misunderstandings and quarrels. However, if they happen day after day, then you are definitely not right for each other. Additionally, chronic conflict may indicate a toxic relationship.

No talk about the future

A couple that does not make plans or discuss the future is likely doomed to break up. Psychologists explain this by saying that such a relationship has stopped developing, which means that the partners will sooner or later diverge.

