Does he truly love you? 5 subtle signs that say yes

A couple kissing. Photo: pexels

Men often hide their emotions and are not as open as women. Their actions reveal more about their true feelings than words do. From how he listens to how he stands by you in difficult moments, there are signs that reveal when a man’s feelings go beyond attraction or routine — and turn into something truly lasting.

Novyny.LIVE shares five clear ways to tell when a man’s love is genuine — no mixed signals, no drama.

Honest ways to tell if his feelings are true

He remembers the details

A man who is truly in love remembers the details that are important to you. For example, he knows what a woman likes for breakfast, or he can easily name her favorite TV show. It is these little things that indicate that a partner is interested in her.

He protects you

A man who really needs a woman will protect her from everything: emotional trauma, physically demanding work, and unfriendly people. He will support and help her no matter what.

A couple in love. Photo: Pexels

Your opinion is important to him

A man in love listens carefully to a woman and values her opinion. He often listens to the advice of such a partner and wants to know her vision of solving a problem. This shows that he is confident in his soulmate.

He misses you

A man who is truly in love pays attention and isn't afraid to show that he misses you. A partner like this will call or write when you're not around. He wants to know how you're doing and just talk.

You are a priority

A man who truly loves a woman will always make her a priority. He puts her first in his life and shows it through his actions. A partner like this would never do anything to offend or make his soulmate feel uncomfortable.

