How to choose the best career for yourself — your intelligence type will tell you

Choosing the right career becomes much easier when you understand your type of intelligence — it highlights your strengths and shows the direction in which you can thrive. According to a theory proposed by Harvard University professor Howard Gardner, there are eight types of intelligence inherent to people.
Visual–spatial intelligence
These individuals excel at solving puzzles and easily work with charts and diagrams. They also draw exceptionally well. They make ideal 3D modellers, designers, engineers, or event managers.
Linguistic–verbal intelligence
Such people are not afraid of public speaking and enjoy talking a lot. They can explain complex things in simple terms and write engaging texts. Careers in copywriting, journalism, HR, blogging, or publishing suit them well.
Logical–mathematical intelligence
People with this type of intelligence feel comfortable working with numbers, charts, and spreadsheets. They love complex tasks with multiple unknowns. Professions such as programmer, engineer, accountant, analyst, or researcher are perfect for them.
Bodily–kinesthetic intelligence
These individuals cannot imagine life without sports, dance, or crafting. They have excellent motor skills and strong physical abilities. They are natural builders, choreographers, actors, engineers, acrobats, and more.
Musical intelligence
These personalities think in terms of sounds and rhythm. They remember music easily and can effortlessly reproduce it. They become outstanding singers, musicians, DJs, conductors, or music critics.
Emotional intelligence
These individuals understand others well. They are empathetic and easy to communicate with. Candidates with high emotional intelligence can succeed as coaches, psychologists, sales consultants, or politicians.
Naturalistic intelligence
These people love nature. They often enjoy growing plants and love animals. They are ideal farmers, gardeners, agronomists, biologists, or environmentalists.
Existential intelligence
Such individuals are deeply curious about the world from a philosophical perspective. They are lifelong seekers who strive to find answers to life’s biggest questions. They can succeed as artists, psychotherapists, philosophers, coaches, or scholars of religion.
