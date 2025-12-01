Shearling is the must-have outerwear trend of winter 2025–2026

Girl in a fur coat. Photo: freepik

This winter, fashion seems to have agreed on one thing: warmth, texture, and pieces that work in any situation matter most. Front and center is shearling — the treated sheepskin with soft curly fleece we often call "teddy." It’s used to create the season’s most beautiful shearling coats, jackets, and faux-fur styles. Designers clearly can’t resist playing with this texture.

Fashion editor Kateryna Sobkova shared her take with RBC-Ukraine.

What shearling is and why everyone loves it

Shearling is natural sheepskin with the fleece intact — fluffy curls on one side, suede or smooth leather on the other. The material is lightweight, warm, and extremely durable. In fashion, the term can refer both to genuine sheepskin and to high-quality faux alternatives with a similar look and feel.

Shearling is used for coats, jackets, and vests — practical yet stylish pieces that keep their shape and stay relevant for years.

Shearling coat. Photo from Instagram

Which shearling styles are the best this winter

Reversible shearling coat

The smartest buy of the season. You can wear it in two moods:

leather or suede out, fleece inside;

or flip it and wear the fleece on the outside for a completely different look.

It’s essentially two pieces in one wardrobe — designers deserve extra credit for that.

Warm brown shades — cinnamon and chocolate — look especially good. Pair them with light, wide-leg jeans and suede UGGs for a street-style vibe that still feels put together.

Brown coat. Photo from Instagram

Cropped coat with maximum texture

Short, curly-fleece styles are the real stars of winter. They create a clean yet expressive silhouette. Soft cream and beige tones dominate.

Stylists suggest pairing them with slim trousers or bootcut jeans. Pointed-toe ankle boots add height and give the look a grown-up, confident finish.

Cropped coat. Photo from Instagram

Cream shearling coat

A cream shearling pairs beautifully with light denim and a dark basic jumper. Suede shoes or fur-lined footwear work best. An oversized tote and brown-frame sunglasses add relaxed urban polish.

Cream shearling coat. Photo from Instagram

Bold-color shearling

For those who don’t want to disappear into beige. Electric blue, cobalt, and deep navy stand out instantly. One option: a blue coat with a yellow bag and bright tights to match.

Bold-color shearling. Photo from Instagram

It’s a distinctly European approach — bold, playful, and full of life.

