Why the “grandma scarf” is the must-have trend of winter 2025

Дівчина з гарним шарфом. Фото: freepik

As temperatures drop, our winter wardrobe shifts with them — light jackets move to the back of the closet, while wool coats, puffers and knitted hats take the lead. It may seem like there’s nothing left to reinvent. Yet this winter, an unexpected accessory has stepped into the spotlight: the faux-fur scarf, the very same "grandma piece" that once felt like a relic of the past.

Ukrainian Vogue reports on the revival of this nostalgic trend.

Advertisement

What kind of scarf is trending this winter

Surprisingly, the "grandma" scarf is making a comeback — not as something outdated, but as a stylish, soft and slightly playful accent. Today, it’s mostly crafted from eco-friendly materials, yet still carries that vintage elegance that instantly adds character to any outfit. Its return is often linked to a growing desire for drama in everyday style. With maximalism back in fashion, the faux-fur scarf fits right in.

Fur scarves are in fashion. Photo from Vogue

It pairs effortlessly with oversized coats and plush textures, but its real charm is versatility. You can wrap it tightly around your neck when the cold bites. Drape it over one shoulder when you want a touch of refinement. Or simply let it rest along your forearm — and the whole look suddenly feels a little more aristocratic, as if borrowed from old Hollywood.

Scarf in an outfit. Photo from Vogue

Compared to giant knitted macro-scarves that create a cozy, casual silhouette, the faux-fur version does the opposite: it elevates the look, elongates the figure and can even refresh an old coat.

Runways have spoken, and so have the stores — this winter belongs to the faux-fur scarf. If you’ve been wanting to try something new but didn’t know where to start, this is the perfect choice. It’s warm, stylish and guaranteed to stand out in your wardrobe.

Read also:

The most stylish boots — an investment for years to come

Primitive wardrobe — what our ancestors really wore