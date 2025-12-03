How to style the striped sweater trend this winter

Girl wearing a striped sweater. Photo: freepik

This winter’s colorful stripes feel like a continuation of calm autumn ones — only now they’re bolder and noticeably more cheerful. The best part of this trend is that one sweater can combine several of the season’s key shades, and it looks stylish rather than overwhelming.

How to choose your perfect winter sweater

There’s a simple rule: if the stripe is wide, two colors are enough. This duo creates a rich, structured look. But if the stripes are narrow, you can embrace the full spectrum — from red to mint. For a more elongated silhouette, stylists recommend looking for wide stripes in longline or oversized models.

Striped sweater with coat. Photo: Instagram/goodmannersstyle

These sweaters are most often worn with simple pieces: favorite jeans — dark or light — classic balloon trousers, or straight-leg pants. Despite the cold, fashion lovers still pair them with ballet flats and loafers, giving outfits a touch of French chic. Sometimes you’ll see looks with mini skirts and sneakers, but if you want individuality, combine loafers with bright socks. Sneakers, as always, work perfectly with denim — no need to overthink it.

Bright striped sweater with jeans. Photo: Instagram/mariaccm_

Because colorful stripes are already an accent, it’s better not to compete with them using another bold element. Add calm textures: a navy coat, a gray wool blazer, a soft knitted scarf. For jewelry, a delicate silver necklace or small pendants work best.

A sweater with large stripes in the look. Photo: Instagram/sineadcrowe

A bright striped sweater is one of the most useful and uplifting must-haves of the season. It instantly brings life to brown, beige, and gray winter combinations. So if you’re craving color — don’t hesitate. This is one of those pieces that can transform your entire wardrobe.

