From 1950s knitwear to preppy chic — sweaters make a bold comeback

A woman in a sweater. photo: freepik

The return to classics has become a subtle yet powerful gesture this season. Fall–Winter 2025–2026 once again leans toward warm, familiar shapes, with preppy aesthetics taking center stage — evoking university campuses, old libraries, and 1950s knitwear. What only a few years ago seemed like "boring pieces from mom's closet" has suddenly reclaimed its status as a fashion discovery.

This was reported by Vogue.

Retro sweaters naturally fit into modern looks

On the runways of Celine and Burberry, and later on the streets of major cities, the same retro sweaters appeared — pieces that might have been gathering dust in a closet but instead became one of the coziest trends of the season. Designers explain the renewed interest simply: people now crave warmth, familiar forms, and effortless elegance, and retro knitwear delivers exactly that.

V‑neck sweater

The V‑neck hasn’t just returned — it has once again become the "workhorse" of the basic wardrobe. Once associated with university uniforms and the strict 1990s, it now embodies thoughtful layering. It’s easy to throw on over a white T‑shirt or shirt.

Hailey Bieber and Alex Consani have long adapted V‑neck sweaters into their style: jeans, classic coats, minimalist accessories — everything pairs seamlessly together.

V‑neck sweater. Photo from Instagram

Argyle sweater

Argyle diamonds are no longer just a print — they are a fashion story. First worn by English aristocracy in the 1920s, then embraced by American campuses in the 1980s, and now revived in modern collections from Burberry and Celine.

Argyle sweater. Photo from Instagram

Cardigan

If there's one item fashion has written off countless times, it's the cardigan. Yet it stubbornly returns — and today it may be experiencing its best era yet. After Miu Miu's futuristic collections in 2023, the cardigan once again became the go‑to piece for creating a cozy yet polished look.

Cardigan. Photo from Instagram

This season, they are everywhere: minimalist models for the office, "grandma squares" for those who love character in details. Chanel also embraced the trend, presenting the cardigan once more as part of feminine classics.

Cable‑knit sweater

The cable‑knit sweater is essentially a warm blanket in clothing form. Its history stretches back to the cold Irish coasts, where this type of knitting had a purely practical purpose: protecting against wind and rain.

Cable-knit sweater. Photo from Instagram

This texture is all about comfort, volume, and a sense of "relaxed luxury." It appears repeatedly in this season's collections, changing colors and shapes, yet retaining the most important aspect: a genuine feeling of warmth.

