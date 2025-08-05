Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Diddy stays behind bars until sentencing — $50M bond rejected

5 August 2025 14:18
Judge denies P. Diddy’s request for release — rapper offered $50 million bond
Sean “Diddy” Combs. Photo: Mark Von Holden / Invision / AP
On Monday, August 4, US District Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ bid for release, ruling that his history of violence indicates he could pose a danger to others.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Sean Combs to stay in jail until sentencing

A court has ruled that Sean Combs will remain in jail while awaiting sentencing in October for prostitution-related crimes. 

In Monday’s order, the court emphasized the substantial evidence indicating Combs' inclination toward violence, coercion, and subjugation, including his history of assaulting two former long-term girlfriends. The court said that the rap mogul must present exceptional circumstances requiring his immediate release.

The order comes after Virginia Huynh, a former girlfriend of Combs who was set to participate in the government’s case against him as "Victim-3," urged the court on Sunday to grant bail. Virginia Huynh said Combs is a "family man" who is committed to becoming "a better person" and addressing the harm he has caused.

The filing was part of the defense’s latest effort to release Combs on a $50 million bond. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, but found guilty of prostitution-related offenses under the Mann Act. Those offenses carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The jury reaches a verdict in the case of rapper P. Diddy

Donald Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle commercial

court celebrities rapper P. Diddy
