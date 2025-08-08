Lizzo drops bold new track that calls out Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad

Singer Lizzo. Photo: AP

On Wednesday, Lizzo, the four-time Grammy winner, posted two clips on social media of a track that name-drops Sweeney and references the viral ad.

Lizzo mocks Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad

In one video snippet for "I’m Goin’ In Till October", Lizzo is clad in torn denim while hosing down a Porsche and raps, "No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat ass pretty face with the titties. Bitch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney".

In the second video, Lizzo opens with a clip of a cable news pundit doing a celebratory rant about the Sweeney ad, declaring, "We’re over this woke agenda. We are over the Lizzos, we are over the Dylan Mulvaneys. If this were a 300-pound non-binary person they would be applauding her." Then the video cuts to Lizzo lounging in head-to-toe denim, similar to the Sweeney ad. Lizzo commented on the video, "Lizzo’s got good jeans".

The Lizzo song follows Trump's gushing over the news that Sweeney had registered as a Republican in Florida last year. Trump told reporters earlier this week: "Now I love her ad! … If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic".

