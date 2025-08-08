Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Lizzo calls out Sydney Sweeney in new song over American Eagle ad arrow

Lizzo calls out Sydney Sweeney in new song over American Eagle ad

8 August 2025 15:40
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Lizzo drops bold new track that calls out Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad
Singer Lizzo. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

On Wednesday, Lizzo, the four-time Grammy winner, posted two clips on social media of a track that name-drops Sweeney and references the viral ad.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

Lizzo mocks Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad

In one video snippet for "I’m Goin’ In Till October", Lizzo is clad in torn denim while hosing down a Porsche and raps, "No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat ass pretty face with the titties. Bitch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney".

In the second video, Lizzo opens with a clip of a cable news pundit doing a celebratory rant about the Sweeney ad, declaring, "We’re over this woke agenda. We are over the Lizzos, we are over the Dylan Mulvaneys. If this were a 300-pound non-binary person they would be applauding her." Then the video cuts to Lizzo lounging in head-to-toe denim, similar to the Sweeney ad. Lizzo commented on the video, "Lizzo’s got good jeans".

ae ad
Sydney Sweeney in the ad. Photo: American Eagle via YouTube

The Lizzo song follows Trump's gushing over the news that Sweeney had registered as a Republican in Florida last year. Trump told reporters earlier this week: "Now I love her ad! … If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic".

Read more:

Lady Gaga and Tim Burton collaborate on "Wednesday" music video

Mikey Madison and Jeremy White in talks for Social Network 2

scandal ads song jeans Sydney Sweeney
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

16:29 OpenAI launches GPT-5 — who gets access and when?

16:17 Lady Gaga’s debut on Wednesday season 2 — release date announced

15:40 Lizzo calls out Sydney Sweeney in new song over American Eagle ad

14:40 iOS 26 public beta 2 released — here’s what’s new

13:56 These elegant wide-leg pants are everywhere this season

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

12:54 The 2000s skater sneakers making a big comeback

11:12 One astrological sign gets a powerful message on August 9

09:23 Gasoline car engines that run for decades without fail

05:27 Top celebrities perfumes — Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, J.Lo

02:27 The layered haircut that looks good on everyone

16:29 OpenAI launches GPT-5 — who gets access and when?

16:17 Lady Gaga’s debut on Wednesday season 2 — release date announced

15:40 Lizzo calls out Sydney Sweeney in new song over American Eagle ad

14:40 iOS 26 public beta 2 released — here’s what’s new

13:56 These elegant wide-leg pants are everywhere this season

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

12:54 The 2000s skater sneakers making a big comeback

11:12 One astrological sign gets a powerful message on August 9

09:23 Gasoline car engines that run for decades without fail

05:27 Top celebrities perfumes — Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, J.Lo

02:27 The layered haircut that looks good on everyone

Top news

All News Articles Video

15:58Putin open to talks with Zelensky — Kremlin sets conditions

30 July 2025

08:48 Just zucchini and eggs? Grandma's trick will wow you

5 August 2025

00:23Russia could accept peace — Zelensky names the condition

28 July 2025

10:55 3 German SUVs that turned out to be a letdown

31 July 2025

10:37 Secret Trump-Russia documents found in US — media report

1 August 2025

16:17Zelensky reacts to Kremlin's message — here's what he proposed

28 July 2025

23:22 Avoid these engines in used Ford cars

29 July 2025

22:21Trump sets 10-day deadline for Russia to stop war

5 August 2025

20:34 This unknown billionaire is Germany's richest

1 August 2025

08:22 Better than Lexus? This top used crossover costs less

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information