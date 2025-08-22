No retrial: prosecutors push back against P Diddy’s appeal

Sean "Diddy" Combs, 2018. Photo: AP

Prosecutors pushed back against P. Diddy's request for a new trial, claiming their evidence against the rapper was sufficient for a prostitution conviction.

Prosecutors object to retrial

Prosecutors responded to the request for a new trial, stating that "evidence of the defendant’s guilt on the Mann Act charges was overwhelming".

The Mann Act charges were the only ones that led to a conviction. Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

During the trial, one escort testified that he had been paid up to $6,000 for sexual encounters that often took place at upscale hotels. Multiple male escorts echoed his story during the trial. However, his team claimed that those involved in his "freak offs" were consenting adults, not prostitutes. While some were escorts, the defense claimed that he paid for their time, not necessarily for sex.

Diddy's legal team asked the judge to either set aside the jury’s verdict or grant a new trial. According to the rapper's defense team, they claimed the guilty verdicts "are legally unsupported, constitutionally flawed, and inconsistent with longstanding Department of Justice policy".

Nicholas Biase, the chief of public affairs for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, had previously declined to comment.

