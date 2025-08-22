Erik and Lyle Menendez are set to appear before parole board in historic hearing

Lyle and Erik Menendez in court, 1991. Photo: AP

After spending more than three decades in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents, Erik and Lyle Menendez are set to appear before a California parole board in separate virtual hearings this week. These hearings could pave the way for their release following a series of revelations, an online rally, and multiple TV series based on their cases.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

Parole hearing for Menendez brothers begins after public outcry

Erik Menendez, now 54, will appear via video link from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego. He will present his case for release under his resentenced term of 50 years to life to a panel of two to three parole commissioners. This term was reduced from his original life sentence without parole in July.

Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez, right. Photo: AP

On Friday, Lyle Menendez will have a video-conference hearing in San Diego before a new set of commissioners and a different district attorney’s office. Although his defense strategy and institutional context are similar to his brother's, the elder brother's demeanor and record in custody may result in a different outcome.

Family members, notably those in the "Justice for Erik and Lyle" coalition, remain cautiously optimistic. In a statement released before the hearings, the brothers expressed decades of remorse and accountability and described their personal growth. They urged the board to consider the humanity behind the case files.

What happens next?

Should either brother be granted parole, the board’s chief counsel will conduct a 120-day legal review of his case. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has avoided Netflix dramatizations of the case to keep his judgment unclouded, will then have 30 days to uphold, modify, or overturn the recommendation. If parole is denied, California law requires a waiting period of three to 15 years before they can petition again, though the exact interval depends on the board’s decision.

These parole board hearings mark the first time the Menendez brothers have faced a parole board since their controversial convictions at their second trial. They were convicted in 1996 for the 1989 murders of their parents. At their second trial, the judge undermined their defense strategy. Thanks to a May ruling by a resentencing judge, and based on their young ages at the time of the crime, the brothers are finally eligible for release under California’s provisions for youthful offenders.

Where to watch Menendez brothers' story online?

The public's and culture's fascination with the Menendez case was reignited by the 2024 Netflix drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, as well as a recent documentary. The case's enduring resonance is underscored by their popularity. Meanwhile, a parallel legal avenue continues to unfold: a habeas corpus petition invoking new evidence, including an unearthed letter seemingly confirming the brothers' claims of sexual abuse by their father, José Menendez, and their mother's knowledge of it. There is also testimony from a former Menudo member alleging abuse by the brothers' father.

Read more:

Diddy’s legal battle sees big turn as most claims are dropped

Trump weighs possible pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs