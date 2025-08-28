P. Diddy wins civil case dismissal amid ongoing legal battles

Sean "Diddy" Combs, 2023. Photo: AP

A New York court has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs by a man who alleged that the musician drugged and then sexually assaulted him at a nightclub.

Court dismisses civil claim against Diddy

The lawsuit was filed in February of this year. The plaintiff, identified as "John Doe", claimed that the incident occurred in 2015. At the time, he was a 23-year-old artist at the beginning of his career who had performed at a Los Angeles nightclub where Diddy was also present.

According to the document filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, someone spiked the plaintiff's drink, causing him to lose consciousness. The plaintiff claimed that he woke up to find Diddy sexually assaulting him. The lawsuit also alleged that Combs threatened to ruin his career if he resisted.

However, the judge dismissed the case due to the statute of limitations. According to the court's ruling, the deadline to file such a lawsuit was five years in 2015, when the alleged incident occurred. The 2019 law extending this period to 20 years cannot be applied retroactively to this case.

In addition to the lawsuit against Diddy, charges against his companies, Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises, were also dismissed. This marks one of several recent legal victories for the musician in civil proceedings, though dozens of other lawsuits remain active.

The verdict in the federal criminal trial against Diddy is scheduled to be announced on October 3.

