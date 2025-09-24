Diddy seeks early release — lawyers request shorter sentence before sentencing

P. Diddy. Photo: NBC News.

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ legal team has requested that a judge impose a sentence of no more than 14 months for the rap mogul, effectively seeking his near-immediate release. Combs, who remains in federal custody in Brooklyn, will return to court next week for sentencing on two Mann Act violations.

This was stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Defense highlights Combs’ time served, hardships, and rehabilitation in bid for early release

Earlier this year, Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges in a high-profile eight-week trial in Manhattan. Despite the acquittals, he has continued to serve time while awaiting the court’s ruling on the remaining counts. The defense filed a detailed sentencing memorandum on Monday ahead of his Oct. 3 court appearance.

In the filing, Combs’ attorneys emphasized that the Grammy-winning artist largely prevailed against the government’s allegations and argued that any sentence must reflect the jury’s verdict rather than uncharged claims. They noted that the federal prosecution is seeking a term far above the standard for similar Mann Act convictions—up to five times longer than average.

The legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, highlighted Combs’ charitable work, his sobriety during 13 months of incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center, and the challenging conditions he faced, including exposure to violence and unsafe prison conditions. They argued that his ongoing therapy and rehabilitation would be most effective outside prison walls.

The memorandum also referenced Combs’ personal hardships, including the murder of his father, the death of his long-time partner Kim Porter, the unsolved killing of Notorious B.I.G., and raising seven children, as factors that have shaped his life and challenges.

The defense urged the judge to consider these circumstances in sentencing and recommended a maximum of 14 months—equivalent to the time Combs will have served by November. If granted, he could be released within weeks.

Letters from family and close associates accompanied the filing, including a note from Combs’ 84-year-old mother, Janice, who detailed the emotional toll of her son’s incarceration and expressed a desire to spend her remaining years with him.

While Combs awaits sentencing, he faces additional civil litigation, though several prior cases have been dropped. Allegations in ongoing lawsuits mirror prior claims of drugging and sexual misconduct, which Combs has denied.

Reports indicate that Combs’ team has also reached out to President Trump for a potential pardon. In May, prior to the conviction, Trump said he would review the facts of the case but admitted he had not followed it closely.

Read more:

P. Diddy scores legal win in civil sexual assault case

Prosecutors push back against P Diddy’s new trial request

Diddy to relaunch his career — the industry is skeptical