3 must-watch rom-coms about falling in love all over again

If you feel like the spark in your relationship could use a little reboot, these romantic comedies might do the trick. From wild French passion to awkward rediscovery and dangerous attraction, these three films explore what happens when love gets a second chance — and it’s anything but boring.

A blend of humor, heartbreak, and chemistry — the perfect movie night for couples who miss the butterflies, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Rom-coms that will bring passion back to relationships

Beating Hearts / L'Amour ouf (2024)

Clotaire, the local "bad boy," falls in love with his classmate, Jackie. The teenagers experience incredible and rebellious feelings for each other. Jackie charms Clover with her sharp mind and fearlessness. However, their idyllic relationship crumbles when Clotaire is accused of a crime he did not commit. The couple's paths diverge, but many years later, they meet again. Can they repair their relationship after such a long separation?

Happy Ending (2023)

The film's main characters, Luna and Mink, have worked together for a long time. Luna decides to take matters into her own hands to attract the attention of the guy she secretly likes. Although her first attempts were unsuccessful, feelings between the two of them did develop. Luna and Mink enjoyed each other for a long time, but later decided that they wanted to spice up their sex life. They started looking for a young woman to join them in bed, but this led to unexpected consequences.

No Limit / Sous Emprise (2022)

The film's protagonist suffers from mental illness and is almost always depressed. Roxanne's dark streak ends when she meets Pascal, a charming guy. He is a world champion freediver. Fascinated by her lover's stories, Roxanne abandons her past and embarks on an amazing journey to the southern coast of France. The feelings and emotions she experiences there for the first time are unlike anything else.

These three films are equivalent to a session with a psychologist. They will rekindle passion between partners and revive old feelings. The films remind us of the importance of appreciating each other and cherishing emotional intimacy.

