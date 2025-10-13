Breakup signs — 3 things she does before breaking up

Bad relationship between a man and a woman. Photo: Pexels

Many women experience several stages of internal change before deciding to get a divorce. Once they have come to this realization, they begin planning a new life and gradually distancing themselves from their partner. There are three things she does before leaving a relationship.

Learn the three behaviors women typically display when they’ve decided it’s time to move forward, according to Gazeta.ua.

Signs she’s ending the relationship

Has too many complaints

A woman who is ready to end a relationship will no longer remain silent about what she doesn't like about her partner. She will pay close attention to her partner's mistakes and constantly emphasize what she doesn't like about him. She no longer intends to save the relationship, so she won't try to correct her partner, only pointing out their shortcomings.

Actively communicates with other men

Before a planned breakup, a woman may start paying attention to other men. This does not necessarily mean that she is looking for a new soulmate. This often happens because her personality allows her to open up to and communicate with people who are genuinely interested in her.

A woman who has decided to get a divorce puts her engagement ring on the table. Photo: Pexels

Spends a lot of time out of the house

A woman who has fallen out of love with her partner will try to spend as little time as possible at home. There are two reasons for this. First, she doesn't want to communicate with a man she doesn't love. Her partner's presence only irritates her, and she wants to spend as little time alone with him as possible. Second, she may want to find a new soul mate. Therefore, she will try to attend various events, restaurants, and movies.

