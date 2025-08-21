Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Taylor Swift's Showgirl outfit is more than just sparkle

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl outfit is more than just sparkle

Publication time 21 August 2025 15:50
Taylor Swift’s Showgirl look pays tribute to Las Vegas history
Taylor Swift. Photo: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot

Last week, Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Along with the announcement, she unveiled a series of alternate album covers. One of the covers featured a photo of Swift dressed in a rhinestone-encrusted showgirl costume, complete with headwear.

Rich history behind the costume shared by Vogue.

Swift revives Bob Mackie’s iconic Vegas Showgirl design

Swift wore a bejeweled bra and thong set, along with matching hip swags, a headpiece, and feathered armbands. The ensemble was crafted with French wirework and a blush-colored illusion lining.

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Costume
Taylor Swift’s Showgirl costume. Photo: Mert and Marcus

Originally designed by Bob Mackie for the finale of Don Arden’s Jubilee!, the look was loaded with history.

Jubilee! performers, 2014 Bryan Steffy
Jubilee! performers, 2014. Photo: Bryan Steffy

The Las Vegas show ran for a record-breaking 35 years, from July 1981 until its closure in February 2016, making it the longest-running production at the time. According to Mackie's Instagram post, the show's 1,000+ costumes were inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies, a series of grand Broadway revues that ran intermittently from 1907 to 1957.

history suits music Taylor Swift album
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
