The Bride! — official trailer with Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for The Bride!, a bold presentation of one of the world's most compelling stories about Frankenstein by filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale.

The Bride! — official trailer & release date

Inspired by James Whale’s "Bride of Frankenstein" and Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel "Frankenstein", The Bride movie stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley and Oscar winner Christian Bale. The cast also includes Penélope Cruz as Myrna, as well as Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film tells the story of a lonely Frankenstein who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask the groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronius (played by Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. Together, they bring a murdered young woman back to life, and The Bride (Buckley) is born.

Maggie Gyllenhaal directed the film from her own screenplay and produced it alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, as well as Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren.

The Bride! lands in theaters on March 6, 2026.

