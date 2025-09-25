Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 25 September 2025 16:15
Who will be the next James Bond — a new 007 is coming in 2026
Daniel Craig. Photo: AP

The next Bond movie, in development at Amazon MGM Studios, is being written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and will cast the next Bond sometime in 2026.

Director Denis Villeneuve will start the search for the new 007, aiming to cast an unknown British actor, so the new James Bond won’t be a Hollywood star, Screenrant reports.

Who will be the next James Bond?

A new report has surfaced revealing that after production is completed on Dune: Part Three, Villeneuve will cast the next Bond and he is searching for a British male actor.  Sources say they are looking for a "fresh face," meaning they will cast a relatively unknown actor. 

This rules out several actors who were considered potential choices, including Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Richard Madden, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba, as they are not British or are too famous. However, reports of Scott Rose-Marsh being considered for Bond could still be true. 

Daniel Craig
 Daniel Craig with fans. Photo: AP

   Casting a relatively unknown actor as Bond could be a smart move by Villeneuve and Amazon. Previous actors had varying levels of fame before taking on the role. For example, Daniel Craig was well-known in the industry before Casino Royale launched him to a new level of stardom. 

However, selecting an entirely new talent seems like the right approach. This allows the actor to fully embody a new version of the character without any preconceived notions about him. Villeneuve and Knight can also collaborate with this rising star to bring their vision for the next Bond film to life. 

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
