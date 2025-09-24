Marvin Jones III cast as Tombstone in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Marvin Jones III. Photo: The CW

Casting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still underway. According to sources, Marvin Jones III has been chosen to play Tombstone — the menacing villain who threatens Peter Parker. This is Jones's first role in a Marvel project.

This was reported by Deadline.

Marvin Jones III to play Tombstone in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Tombstone, also known as Lonnie Lincoln, is one of New York’s nastiest crime bosses and a recurring Marvel villain and foil to Spidey in the comics. Created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk, Tombstone is an imposing African-American albino with filed teeth and nearly indestructible skin. Tombstone first appeared in Web of Spider-Man #36 in March 1988.

Jones was chosen to voice Tombstone in the animated, Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its forthcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

As previously announced, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas will make their introduction to the live-action MCU in this film, though their roles have not yet been disclosed. Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ, and Mark Ruffalo is expected to reprise his role as The Hulk.

Production on Brand New Day will resume on September 29. The film is still on track for its July 31, 2026, theatrical release date.

