Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows Spider-Man: Brand New Day finds its Tombstone in Marvin Jones III

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finds its Tombstone in Marvin Jones III

en
Publication time 24 September 2025 21:47
Marvin Jones III cast as Tombstone in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
Marvin Jones III. Photo: The CW

Casting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still underway. According to sources, Marvin Jones III has been chosen to play Tombstone — the menacing villain who threatens Peter Parker. This is Jones's first role in a Marvel project.

This was reported by Deadline.

Advertisement

Marvin Jones III to play Tombstone in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Tombstone, also known as Lonnie Lincoln, is one of New York’s nastiest crime bosses and a recurring Marvel villain and foil to Spidey in the comics. Created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk, Tombstone is an imposing African-American albino with filed teeth and nearly indestructible skin. Tombstone first appeared in Web of Spider-Man #36 in March 1988.

Jones was chosen to voice Tombstone in the animated, Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its forthcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

As previously announced, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas will make their introduction to the live-action MCU in this film, though their roles have not yet been disclosed. Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ, and Mark Ruffalo is expected to reprise his role as The Hulk.

Production on Brand New Day will resume on September 29. The film is still on track for its July 31, 2026, theatrical release date. 

Read more:

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in horror The Bride! — trailer

The Strangers 2 — Madelaine Petsch returns in chilling sequel

movie actors filming Spider-man Marvin Jones III
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information