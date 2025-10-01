Netflix October 2025 releases — full list of movies and TV shows

Clockwise from top left: 'Starting 5,' 'The Woman in Cabin 10,' 'A House of Dynamite,' 'Ballad of Small Player,' 'Who Killed the Montreal Expos?' 'The Diplomat,' 'Nobody Wants This' and 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story.' Photo: Netflix

This October, a mix of highly anticipated films, series, and documentaries is hitting Netflix, ranging from chilling true-crime stories to sports docuseries and star-studded thrillers. Here’s a breakdown of what subscribers can expect.

True-crime spotlight: Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The latest installment in Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology premieres on October 3. Charlie Hunnam stars as Ed Gein, following the success of previous seasons on Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers. The series explores how ordinary people can become infamous criminals, featuring a supporting cast including Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, and Suzanna Son.

Mystery at sea: The Woman in Cabin 10

Simon Stone’s psychological thriller debuts October 10. Based on Ruth Ware’s 2016 novel, Keira Knightley plays a travel journalist who witnesses a passenger disappearing from a luxury yacht. The film, which runs 90 minutes, also stars Guy Pearce, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Kaya Scodelario.

Political intrigue: The Diplomat Season 3

Returning October 16, the series picks up after President Rayburn’s death, with Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) stepping in amid political tension. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell reprise their roles, while Janney and Bradley Whitford are promoted to series regulars for the upcoming season.

NBA behind the scenes: Starting 5 Season 2

Also launching October 16, this docuseries follows NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Jaylen Brown through the 2024–2025 season, including the Finals run of SGA and Haliburton.

Sports documentary: Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

Set for October 21, the film investigates the collapse of the Canadian baseball team. Interviews include Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., and Larry Walker, former manager Felipe Alou, journalists, and fans.

Rom-com hit: Nobody Wants This Season 2

Dropping October 23, Erin Foster’s series continues the story of Noah and Joanne. Returning cast includes Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed, with new guest appearances by Leighton Meester and Seth Rogen.

Star-studded thrillers

A House of Dynamite, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, debuts October 24. The White House thriller, written by Noah Oppenheim, explores a missile threat to a major U.S. city and features Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, and more.

Ballad of a Small Player by Edward Berger, arriving October 29, stars Colin Farrell as a gambling addict hiding in Macau. The film also features Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings, and Tilda Swinton.

