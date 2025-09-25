Alice in Borderland Season 3 — cast talks trauma, new challenges, Netflix

Photo of the main cast of Alice in Borderland Season 3. Photo: IMDb.

Netflix premieres the third season of its hit Japanese series Alice in Borderland on September 25, 2025, bringing viewers back to the dangerous and mysterious world of Borderland.

Season 3 follows Arisu and Usagi facing new trials in post-Disaster Shibuya

The live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga has become Netflix’s most-watched Japanese series ever, accumulating over 200 million viewing hours within four weeks after the second season debuted in December 2022. The show also ranked in Netflix’s Top 10 lists in more than 90 countries, highlighting its global appeal.

In Tokyo, Netflix held special launch events for Season 3, including pop-up shops, interactive games, and a Q&A with the cast. Stars Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) returned to lead the season, alongside new cast members including Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, and others. Shinsuke Sato returned as director and co-writer.

Season 3 picks up after Arisu and Usagi escape the parallel Tokyo and wake up in a hospital, discovering they survived a meteor strike on Shibuya. With no memories of the games or Borderland, they face new challenges — including rescuing Usagi from a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife and confronting the "Joker" stage to return to their original world.

Yamazaki shared that portraying such intense, traumatic themes was emotionally challenging, but ultimately rewarding: "The material takes a toll, but overcoming it gives confidence that the story resonates with audiences worldwide." Tsuchiya added that the cast relied on laughter and camaraderie on set to balance the heavy emotional content.

Both actors reflected on returning to the project after five years. Yamazaki said the season comes with pressure due to the show’s popularity, but the supportive team made filming a joy. Tsuchiya noted surprises in the story, including Usagi’s pregnancy, which could bring a familial element to the series.

With its global following, intense drama, and fresh challenges for the characters, Alice in Borderland Season 3 promises to expand the story while maintaining the suspense and emotional depth that made the series a worldwide phenomenon.

