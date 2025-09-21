Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Tokyo sets the trends — the most stylish street style looks

Tokyo sets the trends — the most stylish street style looks


Publication time 21 September 2025 18:30
The most stylish street style looks from the streets of Tokyo — photos
Stylish street style looks. Photo: Vogue

Japan is setting new fashion trends. Beauties on the streets of Tokyo stun with bold street style looks. This fall, the main features of almost all outfits are layering and oversized silhouettes. Additionally, fashionistas experiment with textures, colors, and prints. In short, minimalism is definitely not part of Japanese street style.

According to Vogue.

Stylish looks from the streets of Tokyo

The Japanese aren’t afraid to experiment with outfits and set trends. The streets of Tokyo resemble a real fashion runway. Everywhere you look, there are unusual looks, and the ladies seem as if they’ve just stepped off the covers of glossy magazines.

What does Japanese street style look like
A stylish all-black look with statement sleeves. Photo: Vogue

Bold streetstyle catches the eye. One of this fall’s favorite trends is layering. Japanese fashionistas layer regardless of the weather—adding an extra shirt, sweater, or trench even on warm days. Tokyo street looks also feature oversized pieces and diverse prints. This season’s hits include plaid, trompe-l’œil, and "childlike" patterns. Here are some of the most striking looks from the streets of Tokyo:

A stylish look with a skirt. Photo: Vogue
Chic outfit with a skirt. Photo: Vogue
Outfit with a turquoise bag. Photo: Vogue
Outfit in gray tones. Photo: Vogue
Bright outfit with a top and sweater. Photo: Vogue
Trendy outfits with trousers. Photo: Vogue
Outfit in light colors. Photo: Vogue
Look with a bright shirt. Photo: Vogue

Japanese people are relaxed about unconventional colors. Many prefer gray and black tones, but to contrast these muted outfits, flashes of neon, red, or turquoise often appear. Perhaps for autumn, when everything becomes monotone and somewhat gloomy, this approach might be the best choice.

Balletcore sneakers — the Fall 2025 fashion trend

Must-have accessories that go with everything

How French women wear jeans in Fall 2025

fashion Japan advise look style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
