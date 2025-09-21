The most stylish street style looks from the streets of Tokyo — photos

Stylish street style looks. Photo: Vogue

Japan is setting new fashion trends. Beauties on the streets of Tokyo stun with bold street style looks. This fall, the main features of almost all outfits are layering and oversized silhouettes. Additionally, fashionistas experiment with textures, colors, and prints. In short, minimalism is definitely not part of Japanese street style.

Stylish looks from the streets of Tokyo

The Japanese aren’t afraid to experiment with outfits and set trends. The streets of Tokyo resemble a real fashion runway. Everywhere you look, there are unusual looks, and the ladies seem as if they’ve just stepped off the covers of glossy magazines.

A stylish all-black look with statement sleeves. Photo: Vogue

Bold streetstyle catches the eye. One of this fall’s favorite trends is layering. Japanese fashionistas layer regardless of the weather—adding an extra shirt, sweater, or trench even on warm days. Tokyo street looks also feature oversized pieces and diverse prints. This season’s hits include plaid, trompe-l’œil, and "childlike" patterns. Here are some of the most striking looks from the streets of Tokyo:

Chic outfit with a skirt. Photo: Vogue

Outfit with a turquoise bag. Photo: Vogue

Outfit in gray tones. Photo: Vogue

Bright outfit with a top and sweater. Photo: Vogue

Trendy outfits with trousers. Photo: Vogue

Outfit in light colors. Photo: Vogue

Look with a bright shirt. Photo: Vogue

Japanese people are relaxed about unconventional colors. Many prefer gray and black tones, but to contrast these muted outfits, flashes of neon, red, or turquoise often appear. Perhaps for autumn, when everything becomes monotone and somewhat gloomy, this approach might be the best choice.

