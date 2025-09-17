Balletcore sneakers — a fashion revolution in footwear

Balletcore sneakers. Photo: video screenshot

It’s time to refresh your wardrobe and add something truly stylish. If you’re looking for comfort and elegance at the same time, be sure to check out ballet sneakers — they’ve already conquered Instagram and are sure to become your favorite footwear for the transitional seasons.

The footwear that’s a hit this season

These shoes combine the lightweight, cushioned sole of sneakers, which doesn’t press or strain your feet, with the delicate upper of ballet flats, sometimes featuring ribbons or straps. They look more elegant than regular sneakers but are much more comfortable than classic ballet flats. Interestingly, designers showcased their versions in FW’25, confirming that the balletcore trend is far from losing momentum.

Stylish sneakers. Photo: Instagram

It’s clear that this is the perfect blend of two favorite styles from recent seasons: retro sneakers and ballet aesthetics. Fashion has clearly embraced comfort, and ballet sneakers are a great example of how practicality can be presented stylishly.

Moreover, they are incredibly versatile: you can wear them for a walk, to an office with a casual dress code, or even on a romantic dinner date.

Balletcore sneakers. Photo: Instagram

Most popular combinations:

with a sweater, shorts, and a trendy bag;

with a pleated skirt, tank top, and statement sunglasses;

with bermuda shorts, a cardigan, and accessories in the main Fall 2025 colors.

In short, these sneakers are not only comfortable but also add lightness and elegance to any outfit. Fall 2025 is definitely their season.

