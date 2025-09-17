Hot accessory for Fall 2025 — messenger bags for stylish looks

Young woman with a bag. Photo: Instagram

Some items never go out of style, and the messenger bag is one of them. This fall, it makes a comeback on the fashion scene with its recognizable silhouette and genuine practicality. Also known as a messenger bag, it was originally used by postal workers: spacious, convenient, and worn across the body with a long shoulder strap.

Although it has undergone dozens of stylish transformations over the years — changing materials, sizes, and colors — it has always stayed true to its core principle: being both practical and elegant.

The most convenient and practical bag

In the 2010s, the "messenger bag" officially became a fashion icon. Much of the credit goes to Alexa Chung, who fell in love with the men’s Elkington model by Mulberry and made it part of her style long before it became a mass trend. Later, the brand even named a new model after her — the Alexa — which instantly gained cult status. Zanellato was not far behind: its Postina bag, inspired by the film Il Postino, is still considered an icon among handbags.

This accessory is once again at the peak of popularity, as it combines everything we look for in a bag: versatility, a touch of vintage, and the ease with which it adapts to any outfit. It works equally well with a classic blazer at the office or a hoodie on a casual day off.

Fall-Winter 2025/2026 offers a wide variety of messenger bags. Pay attention to the season’s shades — from rich burgundies to deep greens. For those who prefer a more romantic touch, bags with decorative crystals or shiny details will perfectly set the mood.

