Must-have shoes to elevate your fall 2025 look

Publication time 15 September 2025 19:13
Fall 2025 shoe trends — 5 stylish pairs that upgrade any look
Autumn shoes. Photo: freepik.com

Even if your wardrobe is minimalist, one pair of standout shoes can instantly transform any outfit. Ballet flats, loafers, and mules remain seasonal must-haves — timeless investments in style.

Vogue selected five pairs that will elevate your look from sunny early fall days to cool evening strolls.

Fall shoes everyone will notice

Artell Shoes moccasins

Perfect for light strolls reminiscent of late-summer Italian getaways, these moccasins are just as stylish in any other country. Pair them with flared jeans, oversized shirts, and a trench coat. When spring arrives, they’ll be ready to wear again.

Moccasins are back in style and perfect for walking
Moccasins. Photo: Vogue

Two-tone Nani mules

A modern twist on Chanel’s classic, these two-tone mules with a square heel are ideal for a mocha-colored power suit and will instantly become the highlight of your fall outfit.

Mules have been trending for years
Two-tone Nani mules. Photo: Vogue

Animal-print ballet flats

Animal print doesn’t have to be bold — it can be playful. A black total look with tailored cigarette trousers and a turtleneck gets a chic, flirty touch with animal-print ballet flats.

Ballet flats that add a flirty touch to your look
Animal-print ballet flats. Photo: Vogue  

Tueam’s sock boots

Sock-style ankle boots remain a fashion staple. With low, sturdy heels that elongate the legs, they bring elegance to any silhouette. Style them with maxi sheath dresses, straight-leg jeans, or dark tights for a polished finish.

Ankle boots that will make you fall in love
Tueam’s sock boots. Photo: Vogue

Kachorovska brown Chelsea boots

Chocolate brown is the season’s defining shade. Classic Chelsea boots never go out of style, but for a creative twist, pick versions with cowboy-inspired details. They pair perfectly with long jeans for a stylish yet relaxed look.

Classic Chelsea boots are always in style
Kachorovska brown Chelsea boots. Photo: Vogue

Chic and wearable — Kitten heel boots are taking over fall 2025

3 must-have boot styles for Fall 2025

fashion Fall trends shoes style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
