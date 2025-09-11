Outfit ideas with Kitten heel boots — the biggest fall trend of 2025

Over-the-knee boots. Photo: freepik

A few seasons ago, fashionistas were opting for high suede or leather boots. Now, the emphasis has shifted to elegant kitten heels. Their low heels make them comfortable for daily city life, and their restrained silhouette adds elegance to any outfit.

Vogue writes why kitten heel boots are this fall’s top footwear choice.

Street fashion has already embraced them as favorites, and brands like Toteme, Khaite, and The Row have solidified this trend in their collections. These boots can easily be combined with romantic dresses or skirts, as well as basic pants. They are a versatile option that allows you to create different combinations for different moods.

Outfit ideas with Kitten heel boots

Patent kitten heels and a transparent midi skirt

These boots are an accent piece thanks to their crocodile effect, pointed toe, and coffee color. They look perfect with a sheer midi skirt, a black top, and a gray, oversized blazer. The result — look that is both restrained and seductive.

Patent leather kitten heel boots in a look. Photo: Vogue

High brown kitten heels and a suit

Instead of classic shoes, opt for high boots with a low, conical heel. They complement a suit with a midi skirt and a white shirt perfectly. This way, you can give the office dress code a modern, bolder look.

Office look. Photo: Vogue

Chocolate suede kitten heels and white total look

Add a touch of Bohemian style to your look with suede narrow boots in the style of the 2000s. Wear them with a white midi skirt and top, and complete the look with a beige trench coat. This outfit is a modern take on the boho aesthetic popularized by Kate Moss and Alexa Chung.

Suede kitten heel boots. Photo: Vogue

Kitten heels balance between comfort and sophistication. They allow you to look stylish in any situation: from a walk in the city to a business meeting.

