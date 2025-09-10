Fall 2025 hottest boots — 3 pairs every fashionista needs

Stylish knee high boots. Photo: freepik

This fall, boots are taking center stage as the ultimate fashion statement. Stylists agree: the right pair can instantly elevate any outfit, from casual denim to elegant dresses. Among the season’s must-haves, three styles stand out — over-the-knee boots, chic slouchy silhouettes, and bold burgundy designs.

Vogue writes about boots that promise to define Fall 2025.

The 3 boot trends you can’t miss this fall

Over-the-knee boots

Boots take center stage in the collections of Altuzarra, Acne Studios, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, and Stella McCartney. Made of soft leather, they have a loose cut that beautifully follows the line of the leg. These boots rise above the knee, sometimes reaching the middle of the thigh.

Acne Studios fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

They bring back the drama of the 80s, but in a modern way. Altuzarra combines them with satin dresses, Acne Studios with coats, and Balmain adds architectural lines and shine.

Slouchy boots

Slouchy boots are making a comeback, as seen in designs by Alaïa, Louis Vuitton, Diesel, and Sacai. These boots have a slightly "crumpled" look that is also elegant. Diesel makes them in different colors with raw edges. Louis Vuitton combines the look of a down jacket with a crumpled effect. Alaïa shows lacquered versions in deep shades.

Sacai fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

The color of the season is burgundy

This year, Bordeaux is no less relevant than classic black. Designers such as Alaïa, Balmain, Hermès, Burberry, and Isabel Marant actively use it. Shoes in this shade appear expensive, deep, and bold. Hermès pairs burgundy with leather and knitwear, Burberry creates variations with a cage design, and Isabel Marant adds vintage ankle boots.

Alaïa fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

The boots of fall-winter 2025/2026 are more than just an item of wardrobe. They are the key to your look, whether you prefer slouchy or tight, shiny or matte, or classic or ultra-modern styles. This season, play with contrasts and make your shoes the focal point of your style.

