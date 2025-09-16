Lace on jeans — a surprising trend that impresses

Lace jeans and scarf. Photo: Instagram

Jeans are a timeless staple that work for the office, a casual walk, or even a party when paired with the right top. Yet fashion never stands still, and even favorite denim sometimes needs a fresh twist — and now a surprising duo takes the spotlight: jeans with lace.

Already hailed as one of 2025’s biggest trends, the idea isn’t new, but it’s blossomed on runways and across Instagram. Stylists love the mix because it unites two opposites: practicality and delicacy.

How to wear jeans with lace

Basic jeans

Opt for a straight cut or a relaxed oversize fit with a high waist. Light blue denim is a versatile choice that’s easy to style.

Lace dress or skirt

A sheer slip dress or a midi lace skirt layered over jeans is a bold move that looks airy and effortless. Choose delicate lace in white or pastel shades, or go for black if you want contrast.

Lace scarf. Photo: Instagram

Simple top

To avoid overloading the look, let lace be the main highlight. A white long-sleeve, classic T-shirt, or lightweight sweater will create the right balance.

Shoes and accessories

Here you can play with contrasts: chunky sneakers, ballet flats, or mules. Add a small bag and minimalist jewelry to give the outfit a finished touch.

Jeans with lace. Photo: Instagram

Lace adds femininity even to the most understated jeans. This mix looks fresh and unusual while remaining comfortable for everyday wear. It’s a way to elevate a basic look without much effort.

