This season’s trendiest jeans — why everyone is loving them

Trendy jeans from Uniqlo. Photo: Instagram

The 2025 hit is Uniqlo Curve Jeans, dominating TikTok and Instagram with stylish looks. They’ve become a wardrobe staple that carries over season to season.

This was reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

What makes Uniqlo’s Curve Jeans special

These jeans feature a unisex silhouette and perfectly match the recent trend of wide-leg pants. The Curve model has become a streetwear favorite, distinguished by a high waist and gentle curve.

Outfit with jeans from Uniqlo. Photo: Vogue

Style experts note that these jeans resemble the popular "horseshoe" silhouette, previously seen in collections by Loewe, Khaite, and The Row. The design features a relaxed fit that gathers loosely around the ankles, creating a casual yet polished look.

Uniqlo Curve Jeans. Photo: Instagram

Uniqlo Curve Jeans are not only popular but also affordable, costing around €40. They are a smart fashion investment that will stay relevant for more than one season. The collection offers various denim shades, including black, indigo, and light washed denim.

This jeans model can be styled in countless ways — from a minimalist everyday look to a bold fashion statement. Uniqlo Curve Jeans are not just a viral trend but also practical and reasonably priced.

Read more:

How French women wear jeans in Fall 2025

Why slouchy bags are Fall/Winter’s top accessory

From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025